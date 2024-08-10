Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Hindenburg alleges Sebi chief held investments in offshore funds used by Adani Group

Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg said Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where a substantial amount of money was invested by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

US based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a new report released on Saturday alleged that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by the Adani group.

Buch did not immediately reply to a call and a message sent on WhatsApp.

Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg said Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where a substantial amount of money was invested by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, who is chairman of the Adani group of companies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 August 2024, 17:06 IST
Business NewsAdani GroupHindenburg ResearchSebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT