Hindenburg's fresh attack on SEBI chairperson: Nothing yet on Madhabi Buch's Singapore-based consulting entity

Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Pidilite Industries on Tuesday said they had hired the services of Dhaval Buch for his expertise after the Congress accused his wife and Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of conflict of interest.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Sebi Chairperson Buch had a 99 per cent stake in a firm when it provided consultancy services to the Mahindra and Mahindra Group and her husband received Rs 4.78 crore as income from the conglomerate while she was adjudicating cases of the same group.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware that Buch owns 99 per cent of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd and is receiving significant fees from listed entities.

The list of companies that availed consultancy service from Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd -- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Dr. Reddy's, Pidilite, ICICI, Sembcorp and Visu Leasing and Finance, the Congress said.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd refuted allegations of conflict of interest on payments made to Dhaval Buch, describing the charges as "false and misleading in nature".

The company said Dhaval Buch joined Mahindra Group almost three years before Madhabi Buch was appointed the Sebi chairperson.

