Hoteliers ask new government to relook at GST structure

Mumbai: With the third edition of the Narendra Modi government in place at the Centre, the the Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) has urged the government to revisit the existing GST structure for F&B served in restaurants within hotels which is presently linked to room charges exceeding Rs.7500.

It advocated for uniform GST rates for all restaurants, whether inside hotels or standalone, to eliminate unfairness and unpredictability.

The HRAWI proposes de-linking GST rates from room charges to promote fair competition and ensure industry sustainability.