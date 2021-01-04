Hyundai begins export of 'all-new i20' made at its Chennai factory

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the largest car manufacturers in India, on Monday announced commencement of exports of its recently-launched all new i20 made at its massive factory in Irungattukottai near here.

The i20 has gained prominence and popularity in global markets as 5.16 lakh units of the model had been exported till November 2020 since its first launch in 2007. The first batch of 180 cars of the new model will be exported to South Africa, Chile, and Peru.

“The all-new i20 has surpassed customer expectations in India becoming one of the highest selling models in its segment. We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to ‘Make in India’ with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets. With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the global markets,” S S Kim, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL, said.

As country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone in 2020, exporting cars to 88 countries. HMIL exports cars to 32 countries in South America, Mexico in North America, Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (1 country).