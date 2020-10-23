Hyundai Foundation to launch academy for technical skills

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), on Friday announced the launch of an academy for technical skills near here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill from Fort. St. George, the seat of power of the state government, via video conferencing.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, the company has undertaken many initiatives to help enhance the key skill sets of youth to ensure that they stay contemporary and industry-ready.

“This Ground Breaking Ceremony holds a very special place for all of us at Hyundai as we envision the upcoming advanced and state-of-the-art training centre will provide yet another opportunity to greatly empower youth for future and will take Tamil Nadu & India to the forefront of industrial development for the automotive sector and beyond, on a global platform,” he said.

The training centre is aimed at creating a rich talent pool of trained personnel across industries.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation is investing Rs.150 crore in the project to build a state-of-the-art infrastructure spread across on 6.45 acres of land to develop talent and make them ready for global opportunities in world-class companies who are setting up base in the country.