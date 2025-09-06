Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IIDEA protests against mass layoffs by TCS

It also protested against the exploitative new deployment policy of the company that forces employees to maintain 225 billable days a year, the IIDEA said in a statement.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 00:15 IST
TCSlayoffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us