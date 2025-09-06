IIDEA protests against mass layoffs by TCS

<p>Bengaluru: The IT & ITES Democratic Employees Association (IIDEA) held a demonstration in front of TCS’ Whitefield campus in Bengaluru on Friday to protest against mass layoff of 12,261 employees by the company. It also protested against the exploitative new deployment policy of the company that forces employees to maintain 225 billable days a year, the IIDEA said in a statement.</p>.<p>IIDEA also raised concerns about TCS’ recruitment practices. Over 500 professionals, who had received offer letters with joining dates in July 2025, are still waiting without clarity. Many of them left previous jobs for TCS and now face financial and professional uncertainty.</p>.Adapt or perish: TCS layoffs mark the start of AI reckoning for India’s IT sector.<p>“We believe automation and AI should improve work-life balance, not destroy livelihoods. Instead of firing workers, TCS should reskill employees, reduce excessive work hours, and ensure job security during technological transitions,” IIDEA said.</p>.<p>The association also demanded to stop layoffs immediately and not to force employees to resign under false claims, provide fair severance, healthcare, and transition support.</p>