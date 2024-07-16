IMF raises India's GDP forecast to 7% for 2024-25, warns of disinflation momentum slowing globally

The global economy is set for modest growth over the next two years amid cooling activity in the US, a bottoming-out in Europe and stronger consumption and exports for China, but risks to the path abound, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF warned in an update to its World Economic Outlook(WEO) that momentum in the fight against inflation is slowing, which could further delay an easing of interest rates and keep up strong dollar pressure on developing economies.

The IMF kept its 2024 global real gross domestic product growth forecast unchanged from April at 3.2 per cent and raised its 2025 forecast by 0.1 percentage point to 3.3 per cent. The forecasts fail to shift growth from the lackluster levels that IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned would lead to "the tepid twenties."

But the revised outlook reflected some shifting sands among major economies, with the 2024 US growth forecast reduced by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6 per cent, reflecting slower-than-expected first-quarter consumption. The Fund's 2025 U.S growth forecast was unchanged at 1.9 per cent, a slowdown driven by a cooling labor market and moderating spending in response to tight monetary policy.

"Growth in major advanced economies is becoming more aligned as output gaps are closing," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a blog post accompanying the report, adding that the US was showing increasing signs of cooling, while Europe was poised to pick up.

The IMF significantly hiked its China growth forecast to 5.0 per cent - matching the Chinese government's target for the year - from 4.6 per cent in April due to a first-quarter rebound in private consumption and strong exports. The IMF also boosted its 2025 China growth forecast to 4.5 per cent from 4.1 per cent in April.