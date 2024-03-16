Import duty on electric vehicles slashed to 15%, conditions applied

Bengaluru: Giving much awaited relief to foreign electric vehicle makers, the Centre on Friday announced a scheme to bolster domestic manufacturing by lowering the import cost of EVs to 15%.

Manufacturers will be required to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore with no cap on maximum investment. They will also have to set up manufacturing units and start commercial production in the country within three years, while achieving 25% localisation in the first three years and 50% by the 5th.