In a relief to SpiceJet, SC throws out Kalanithi Maran’s appeal

Bengaluru: Upholding the Delhi High Court’s division bench decision to set aside the arbitral award upheld by a single judge, which required SpiceJet to pay Kalanithi Maran and his KAL Airways Rs 579 crore plus interest, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, refused admit the appeal filed by the media baron and his airline.

In fact, coming down heavily on the single judge bench, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, observed, "This is atrocious... Where has he (single judge) even applied his mind? We are in agreement with the reasoning of the division bench sending it back to a single judge for order again under Section 34."

In 2015, Ajay Singh acquired a 58.46% stake in SpiceJet from Kal Airways and Maran of the Sun Network for a nominal sum of Rs 2, along with assuming a debt liability of Rs 1,500 crore. This transfer occurred when the airline faced financial difficulties and was temporarily grounded due to severe cash crunch. Singh, the co-founder of SpiceJet, now serves as its chairman and managing director.

As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways claimed to have invested Rs 679 crore in SpiceJet through warrants and preference shares. Subsequent to this share transfer process got snagged in a dispute. In 2016, the Delhi High Court constituted a tribunal to find a resolution. The arbitration tribunal ruled in favour of Maran and Kal Airways.