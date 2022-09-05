In FMCG push, Reliance in talks to acquire 3 brands

In FMCG push, Reliance in talks to acquire 3 brands: Report

Reliance Industries on August 29 announced that it will enter the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business this year as part of its expansion plan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Days after Reliance Industries, announced its entry into the FMCG space, the conglomerate is now reportedly in talks to acquire a batch of retail companies.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Reliance is in talks to buy brands such as Garden Namkeens from CavinKare, Lahori Zeera and Bindu Beverages.

Last week, the company acquired the iconic Campa brand to manufacture the cola-flavoured beverage.

Reliance is at an “advanced stage” of negotiations with the companies and this is in line with the company’s strategy, one of the persons aware of the developments said.

Reliance Industries on August 29 announced that it would enter the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business this year as part of its expansion plan.

Addressing the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries on Monday, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) Director Isha Ambani said: "This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business".

The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high-quality products at affordable pricing, she said.

The Indian FMCG market is estimated to be over $100 billion and is largely dominated by firms, such as HUL, Reckitt, P&G, Nestle, Dabur, Emami and Marico. By entering this space, Reliance will now compete with Adani Wilmar and other FMCG companies.

(With agency inputs)

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries Ltd
RIL
FMCG
Business News
Acquisition

What's Brewing

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 