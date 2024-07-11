Home
In Pics | Ambani Wedding: Here are 5 luxury items that are cheaper than Anant-Radhika's mega marriage

Anant Ambani, son of entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will tie the knot on July 12. The phrase 'big-fat-Indian wedding' may still seem like an understatement for this wedding given the money that has gone into the wedding. As per a reports, the wedding has cost the family approximately Rs 2,685 crore. Here is a list of luxury items cheaper than this marriage.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 12:19 IST

Mukesh Ambani's private jet which costs around Rs 600 crore, is cheaper than his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Credit: PTI Photo

Created by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan, A Heritage in Bloom is a delicate masterpiece that can reportedly be worn in 27 different styles. Featuring 104-carat brilliant round diamond, this piece of art is priced around Rs 1668 crore.

Credit: ctfjewellerygroup website

Priced at around Rs Rs. 211 crore, the most expensive car in the world Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, is cheaper than Anant Ambani's wedding.

Credit: roycemotorcars website

Named the most expensive bag in Guinness World Records 2010, Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse costs around Rs 31 crore, cheaper than the Ambani wedding.

Credit: mouawad website

Painted by Picassoin 1905, Garçon à la pipe was sold at an auction for $104 million (Rs 8,69 crore) in 2004.

Credit: pablopicasso webiste

Published 11 July 2024, 12:19 IST
