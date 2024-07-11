In Pics | Ambani Wedding: Here are 5 luxury items that are cheaper than Anant-Radhika's mega marriage

Mukesh Ambani's private jet which costs around Rs 600 crore, is cheaper than his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Created by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan, A Heritage in Bloom is a delicate masterpiece that can reportedly be worn in 27 different styles. Featuring 104-carat brilliant round diamond, this piece of art is priced around Rs 1668 crore.
Credit: ctfjewellerygroup website
Priced at around Rs Rs. 211 crore, the most expensive car in the world Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, is cheaper than Anant Ambani's wedding.
Credit: roycemotorcars website
Named the most expensive bag in Guinness World Records 2010, Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse costs around Rs 31 crore, cheaper than the Ambani wedding.
Painted by Picassoin 1905, Garçon à la pipe was sold at an auction for $104 million (Rs 8,69 crore) in 2004.
Credit: pablopicasso webiste
Published 11 July 2024, 12:19 IST