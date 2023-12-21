In search of cash, studios send old shows back to Netflix

For years, entertainment company executives happily licensed classic movies and television shows to Netflix. Both sides enjoyed the spoils: Netflix received popular content like Friends and Disney’s Moana, which satisfied its ever-growing subscriber base, and it sent bags of cash back to the companies.

But around five years ago, executives realized they were “selling nuclear weapons technology” to a powerful rival, as Disney CEO Robert Iger put it. Studios needed those same beloved movies and shows for the streaming services they were building from scratch, and fueling Netflix’s rise was only hurting them. The content spigots were, in large part, turned off.

Then the harsh realities of streaming began to emerge.

Confronting sizable debt burdens and the fact that most streaming services still don’t make money, studios like Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have begun to soften their do-not-sell-to-Netflix stances. The companies are still holding back their most popular content — movies from the Disney-owned Star Wars and Marvel universes and blockbuster original series like HBO’s Game of Thrones aren’t going anywhere — but dozens of other films like Dune and Prometheus and series like Young Sheldon are being sent to the streaming behemoth in return for much-needed cash. And Netflix is once again benefiting.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at an investor conference last week that the “availability to license has opened up a lot more than it was in the past,” arguing that the studios’ earlier decision to hold back content was “unnatural.”

“They’ve always built the studios to license,” he said.

As David Decker, the content sales president for Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Licensing is becoming in vogue again. It never went away, but there’s more of a willingness to license things again. It generates money, and it gets content viewed and seen.”

In the coming months, Disney will start sending a number of shows from its catalog to Netflix, including This Is Us, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break and several editions of ESPN’s sports documentary series 30 for 30. White Collar, a Disney-owned show that used to be part of the same lineup as Suits on the USA Network, will also join the service. (Old episodes of Suits have been one of Netflix’s biggest hits this year.) The popular 2000s-era ABC hit Lost, which left Netflix in 2018, is also returning next year.

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of the United Talent Agency, said the studios’ about-face was a “financial necessity.”

“They said, ‘Wow, in order for us to compete in streaming, it’s costing us billions to create new content to drive subscriptions,’” Zimmer said. “‘Where are we going to find the money? Oh! We have this stuff that’s been sitting here. We can sell that.’ It’s a very logical progression.”

Acknowledging the motivation, Dan Cohen, the chief content licensing officer for Paramount, said one of the biggest advantages to licensing for traditional media companies was that “the margins tend to be high.”

Movies and series from other studios have long provided a vital backbone to Netflix, allowing executives to populate the service with established favorites to complement its original series like The Crown, Wednesday and The Diplomat. The company said Tuesday that from January to June, 45 per cent of all viewing on the service came from licensed shows and movies.

While the amount of licensed content on the service is growing after a slowdown, content from other studios never completely went away. According to Netflix, the top 10 most-watched movie list for a one-week period ending Dec. 10 includes four films from Universal Pictures alone. Those movies come to Netflix from a handful of agreements with Universal, one of which was reached in 2021, in which new animated theatrical releases like The Super Mario Bros. go to Netflix as part of a structure that toggles titles between Netflix and Universal’s own streaming service, Peacock.