India aims to produce 100 crore mobile phones: Prasad

India aims to produce 100 crore mobile phones, five crore television sets and five crore IT devices like laptops and tablets in the next five years, said Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday.

"In the coming five years, India is going to start producing one billion mobile phones, 50 million television sets and 50 million IT hardware devices like laptops and tablets. That is our vision in electronics manufacturing for the coming five years," Prasad said at a CII event.

He also said India wants to scale up the digital economy in the coming five years to USD 1 trillion.

India must become a good centre of manufacturing as a part of the global supply chain. That is our focus," Prasad said.

4G is working in the country and trials for 5G will also start soon, the minster said.

The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE) envisages electronic manufacturing turnover of more than Rs 26 lakh crore by 2025, out of which Rs 13 lakh crore is expected to come from the mobile phone segment.

The Centre launched a PLI scheme under which eligible companies can get sops of about Rs 48,000 crore.

So far, the government has cleared 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the PLI scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.