India demands USD 1.3 trillion for developing countries, says NCQG can't be 'investment goal'

Speaking on behalf of Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) at the sixth High-Level Dialogue on Climate Finance at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, India emphasized that this support for developing countries to cope with the warming world should come through grants, concessional financing, and non-debt incurring aid.