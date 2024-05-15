India home to highest data centre capacity in Asia Pacific: CBRE

“Sustained demand is expected from banking, financial services and insurance firms, technology corporates and cloud service providers as they explore alternative solutions such as colocation and hyperscale facilities,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Magazine said that engineering and manufacturing firms, along with technology companies, are likely to establish their own data centres, specifically dedicated to research and development labs.

India’s financial capital, Mumbai remains the dominant market within the segment, accounting for over 50 per cent share as of 2023. Reliable power supply, broadband connectivity and availability of skilled manpower add to the city’s appeal as a sought-after destination, the report noted.

Chennai, with an 18 per cent share, follows as the second most popular market owing to its strategic location on the east coast, facilitating strong connectivity to East Asia. According to the report, more than 60 per cent of the upcoming supply would be concentrated in Mumbai and Chennai, while Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad are expected to jointly account for over 30 per cent share.

High cost of land and lengthy approval timelines remain the prominent challenges for this flourishing segment.