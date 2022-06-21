India Inc comes in support of Agnipath scheme, pledges jobs to Agniveers

On June 21, GMR Infra said that it would provide Agniveers jobs in its subsidiary RAXA Security Solutions, a security company that provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services, and cyber security services.

"GMR Infrastructure Limited has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its subsidiary, RAXA Security Solutions for a variety of assignments' ', the company said in a statement.

From Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra to Bengaluru-based Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, all have backed this scheme as well.

While Biocon did not respond to queries sent by DH on how exactly the company plans to recruit Agniveers, Mahindra Group did not want to comment. The Tata Group said in a Tweet, "It will build a diverse profile to strengthen India’s security."

On the other hand, Mahindra took to his personal Twitter handle to say, "With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."