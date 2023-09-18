India is among the top three markets for Altair: MD-India

We've been investing here for the last 25 years. Right now in Bangalore, we have two large facilities - one on the outer ring road we have roughly 300 employees and a fairly large office in the city centre with another 250 employees. We've invested significantly in building up our computational capacity here in India as well as doing a lot of POCs (points of contact) and customer benchmark projects. We also have a very large data centre out here for executing these projects. Apart from that, we continue to hire and increase the team size in India. There are some areas where a lot of the work happens out of India, where the ownership of the product is in India, especially on our enterprise computing products.