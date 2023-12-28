India seeks more Middle East crude as attacks delay cargoes

Shipping companies are asking Indian firms to bear the risk premiums for deliveries via the usual route, said the people, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. The refiners are not willing to bear the additional liability and are scouting for alternative suppliers, they said.

Indian refiners are concerned their margins may come under pressure due to a sharp rise in insurance and freight costs. However, they also need to keep pace with domestic demand, which is rising because of the South Asian nation’s rapid economic growth.