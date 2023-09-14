India slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Neshwin Rodrigues, an India Electricity Policy Analyst at Ember, said, 'India's dependence on China for solar module imports is well and truly reducing post-2022. Domestic manufacturing is gaining momentum, thanks to recent policy interventions.' 'As India edges closer to self-sufficiency in solar manufacturing, reliance on Chinese modules and cells is no longer a constraint. What's crucial now is creating an enabling policy environment to ensure that solar installations keep pace with the National Electricity Plan,' he said.