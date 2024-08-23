India to appoint new MPC members ahead of crucial rate meeting

The six-member selection panel — made up of Das, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and other officials — will need to avoid a repeat of 2020, when a delay in the appointment of the external MPC members resulted in the RBI having to postpone its scheduled rate meeting. That added to policy uncertainty at the time and drew criticism from analysts.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Finance and the RBI didn’t immediately respond to requests for information.

The appointment of a new MPC comes against the backdrop of a shift in global central bank policy. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates as early as September, prompting central banks elsewhere to take action to ward off market turmoil. In Asia Pacific, New Zealand and the Philippines have already reduced interest rates.

The RBI has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for more than 18 months already, with Das reluctant to ease policy until inflation settles around the central bank’s 4 per cent target. Two of the current external members, Varma and Goyal, had voted for rate cuts at the August policy meeting.

Most economists don’t expect the RBI to ease borrowing costs until the final quarter of this year, predicting it will likely move only after the Fed pivots. However, some say there are signs that consumer demand is waning and interest rates should be cut to support economic growth.

The shake-up in the MPC also comes as the government begins the process of revising its consumer price index, with the possibility of a sharp cut in the weighting of food — a move that could curb inflation spikes in India going forward.

The RBI’s inflation targeting framework is also up for review in March 2026, with growing debate within official circles over whether food prices should be excluded from the target.