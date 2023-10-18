India to host 35 lakh weddings this year, generate record business worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore



In the first spell of the wedding season, about 6 lakh weddings will each have an estimated expenditure of Rs 3 lakh, while in about 10 lakh weddings the cost per wedding will be around 6 lakh, said CAIT Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal.

“12 lakh weddings will cost about Rs 10 lakh for each wedding, 6 lakhs weddings will cost Rs 25 lakh per wedding, 50 thousand weddings will have Rs 50 lakh expenditure per wedding and 50 thousand weddings will be such in which Rs 1 crore or more will be spent,” he added.



The 23 day-long wedding season this year will begin from November 23 till December 15, post which weddings will resume in mid-January next year and continue till July. Last year, around 32 lakh weddings took place in the same period and expenses were estimated at Rs 3.75 lakh crore.



Banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, community centres, public parks, farmhouses and many other types of venues are fully prepared across the country to cater to the expected 35 lakh weddings set to take place this year, as per CAIT National President B C Bhartia.

“In addition to the purchase of accessories at each wedding, a wide variety of services are also involved, including tent decorators, flower decorations, crockery, catering service, travel service, cab service, welcoming professional groups, vegetable vendors, photographers, videographers, orchestra, DJ, horses for the procession, wagons, lights and many other types of services are likely to do big business this time. Along with this, event management has also emerged as a big business prospect,” he added.

