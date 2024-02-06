India to sign multi-billion dollar deal to extend LNG imports from Qatar for 20 years

Betul, Goa: India is likely to sign on Tuesday a multi-billion dollar deal to extend LNG imports from Qatar till 2048 at rates that are lower than current prices, sources said.

Petronet LNG Ltd will sign the deal with QatarEnergy to extend import of 7.5 million tonne a year on sidelines of India Energy Week here.

Sources said the price will be "significantly' lower than current price.