UN chief expresses sorrow over lives lost in India, Pakistan flash floods

<p>United Nations: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">UN</a> Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives due to the recent flash floods in India and Pakistan.</p><p>The Secretary-General offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the disaster.</p><p>"The UN Country Teams are at the disposal of the Governments to provide necessary assistance," said a statement issued on Sunday by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.</p><p>Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, with many more still missing.</p>