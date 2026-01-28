Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India to slash tariffs on high-end EU cars to 30% in boost for luxury carmakers

India is the third-largest car market globally by sales after the United States and China.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCarsMercedes BenzBMWluxury car

Follow us on :

Follow Us