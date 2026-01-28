Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | DGCA says no person on board survived
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar's plane crashed while landing at Baramati in Pune district. The incident resulted in multiple injuries. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to address four rallies there. Rescue operations underway.
Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | Initial reports claim that there were no survivors in the crash
09:5328 Jan 2026
Reports claim 5 people including Ajit Pawar have perished in the crash
10:4228 Jan 2026
Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | PM Modi condoles the death of Ajit Pawar
Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.
Never thought that we have to condole the death of Ajit Pawar: Sanjay Raut
10:3828 Jan 2026
Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | 'There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were 4-5 explosions again': Eyewitnesses recount horror of plane crash
#WATCH | Crash landing in Baramati | Baramati, Maharashtra: An eyewitness at the spot says, "I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we… pic.twitter.com/fBQplnxHON
Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar: D K Shivakumar
Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve.