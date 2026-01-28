Menu
Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | DGCA says no person on board survived

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar's plane crashed while landing at Baramati in Pune district. The incident resulted in multiple injuries. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to address four rallies there. Rescue operations underway.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 05:12 IST
Highlights
10:0328 Jan 2026

Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | Initial reports claim that there were no survivors in the crash

09:5328 Jan 2026

Reports claim 5 people including Ajit Pawar have perished in the crash

10:4228 Jan 2026

Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | PM Modi condoles the death of Ajit Pawar

10:4228 Jan 2026

Never thought that we have to condole the death of Ajit Pawar: Sanjay Raut

10:3828 Jan 2026

Baramati plane crash LIVE updates | 'There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were 4-5 explosions again': Eyewitnesses recount horror of plane crash  

10:3728 Jan 2026

Baramati plane crash LIVE updates |  Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar: D K Shivakumar

10:3328 Jan 2026

Baramati plane crash LIVE updates |  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will head for Baramati

Published 28 January 2026, 04:23 IST
