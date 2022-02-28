India worried about its exports due to Ukraine crisis, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict. She said areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?