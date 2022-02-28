India worried about exports due to Ukraine crisis: FM

India worried about its exports due to Ukraine crisis, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 13:25 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman at a post-budget interaction with industrialists in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

India's government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict. She said areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region. 

