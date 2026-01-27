Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian carmakers slide on report of sharp tariff cuts for European imports

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra fell as much as 5.1 per cent to their lowest since August 2025, leading losses on the Nifty ​auto index, which was down 2.2 per cent.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCarsImportsEuropean Uniontariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us