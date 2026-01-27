Menu
India-EU Summit LIVE Updates | EU delegation holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Hello Readers ! As negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) regarding Free Trade Agreement (FTA) come to a close, all eyes turn towards the upcoming announcement which will formalise the deal between the two sides and help boost two-way commerce and strengthen economic ties. Referred to as the 'mother of all deals', the formal signing will take place at a later date after the legal scrubbing of the FTA text. Stay tuned for more updates.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 04:34 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 03:15 IST
