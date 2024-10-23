Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's inflation on downward trend but need to be cautious, says RBI panel

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had reiterated his stance that rate cuts could be premature.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 14:09 IST
Business NewsRBIInflationMPC

Follow us on :

Follow Us