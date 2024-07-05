India's June retail car sales drop most in over 2 years: Report

Bengaluru: Retail sales of cars in India fell 6.8 per cent in June, marking their worst decline in almost two and half years, a dealers' body said on Friday, as heatwaves across the country kept customers from visiting showrooms.

Passenger vehicle sales in June dropped to 281,566 units, their lowest since September 2022, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), which tracks monthly retail sales from dealers to buyers.

Why is it importatnt

Auto sales are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in the country. India's auto industry forms 7 per cent of the country's GDP, as per government data.