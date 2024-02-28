India's retail sector to grow at 9-10% to reach $2 trillion in next decade: Report

New Delhi: India's retail sector is expected to grow at 9-10 per cent to reach USD 2 trillion in the next decade with the country's consumption story continuing to remain strong with steady growth, according to a report.

Yet, organised retailers would need to sustain performance and continue to grow shares as the sector is going through key shifts impacting the pace and shape of growth, said the report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Retailers Association of India (RAI).

While income growth remains steady, and consumers are optimistic about personal income outlook, consumers are increasingly looking to spend on "experiences" or save more through newer or nascent vehicles, it said.