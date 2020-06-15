India's top diamond merchant dead

One of India's top diamond merchants, Arunkumar Mehta, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 80 years old.

Arun Mehta started Rosy Blue India.

"Arunkumar Mehta was a diamond industry stalwart. His contribution, vision and services rendered to the trade will be invaluably cherished. We are Russell Mehta's family and Rosy Blue group in this hour of profound loss," the Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said condoling his death.Mehta was born in Patan, Gujarat, in January 1940, to Ramniklalji Mehta, who was in the diamond business.

Mehta had two brothers, Harshad and Dilip and one sister. In 1960, he co-founded B. Arunkumar & Co in Mumbai, with his maternal uncle Bhanuchandra Bhansali, and Ramniklal Mehta.

In 1970, his brother Dilip Mehta set up Rosy Blue in Belgium.

He was a founder member of the Diamond Exporters Association Ltd, and has been its vice-president. He was also a member of the managing committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse.

For 20 years he was a member of the managing committee of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

His son Russell Mehta now runs Rosy Blue India. Rosy Blue has one of the biggest units in the world with operations in Israel, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Belgium, China and of course, India.