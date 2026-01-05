Menu
India's urea imports more than double to 7.17 MT in April-November: FAI data

Urea imports jumped 120.3 per cent to 7.17 MT during April-November 2024-25 compared with 3.26 MT in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI).
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 08:17 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 08:17 IST
