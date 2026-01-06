<p>Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: A man was arrested on Tuesday for fleeing with an ambulance belonging to the community health centre in Parsajhakeria, police said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that on Monday, a 108 ambulance was reported stolen at Dudhara Police Station.</p>.Karnataka New Year fete: '108' ambulances on high alert tonight.<p>Police launched a hunt for the vehicle and tracked it in the Khesarha area of Siddharthnagar district through a GPS device installed in it.</p>.<p>The ASP said Kutbudeen, a resident of Maharajganj district, had stolen the ambulance and was going to Maharajganj district to sell it, but lost his way and reached Siddharth Nagar district.</p>.<p>Kutbudeen was arrested and booked under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 317(2) (stolen property) of BNS, he said. </p>