Infograph | 80% ecommerce consumers find product reviews inaccurate

More than one in two (58 per cent) consumers complain that their negative product ratings and reviews are not being published by ecommerce platforms, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Only 23 per cent consumers said that their negative reviews or ratings on ecommerce sites were published as it is.

Nearly 65 per cent consumers found the product ratings on e-commerce sites to be positively biased, indicating that sellers may be influencing ratings for their products to attract consumers and platforms are not proactively acting in such situations.

About 90 per cent of those surveyed said the e-commerce platforms should restrict low-rated products from sellers to be re-listed as another product, according to community social media platform LocalCircles.