Infosys Q1 profit rises 3.17%, revenue up 24%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 18:17 ist

IT major Infosys announced a 3.17 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,360 cr in Q1. The company's revenue increased by 24 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the company was at Rs 34,470 crore vs Rs 27,896 cr a year ago.

More to follow...

