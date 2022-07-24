Infosys Q1 profit rises 3.17%, revenue up 24%

IT major Infosys announced a 3.17 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,360 cr in Q1. The company's revenue increased by 24 per cent.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the company was at Rs 34,470 crore vs Rs 27,896 cr a year ago.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure
Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break
With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton
Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George
Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales
When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded
Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025