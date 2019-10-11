Infosys Q2 net profit falls 1.7% at Rs 4,037 crore

Inline market expectations, Bengaluru-based, IT giant Infosys has clocked net profit of Rs 4,037 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, down 1.8% as compared with Rs 4,110 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

The company had clocked the net profit of Rs 3,802 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

On the other hand, the company's revenues jumped by healthy 9.8%, to Rs 22,629 crore, from Rs 20,609 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, as part of its capital allocation policy.

The company also increased the lower end of its revenue guidance to 9%-10%, from 8.5%-10% earlier.

The company signed new deals worth $2.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion in the last quarter.

The gross profit of the company increased to Rs 7,550 crore, as against Rs 7,328 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the day's trade, the company's scrips went up by Rs 32.8 per share at BSE, to close at Rs 815.70 per share.