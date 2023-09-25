Infrastructure Funds: Why should you invest in them?

India has set itself an ambitious goal of being a developed economy by 2047. To achieve this goal, a world class infrastructure is a prerequisite and not an outcome. India’s investment rate as measured by Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) to GDP was 29 per cent of GDP in FY23 as compared to China’s 42 per cent. Global experience suggests that in the high growth phase, this ratio has been 35-45 per cent for emerging economies during their transition to higher income economies. Thus, investment rates in India need to go up materially for it to improve its infrastructure and achieve its economic objectives.