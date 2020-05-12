Ingram Micro to sell new iPhone SE

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 01:49 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 01:49 ist
iPhone SE. (File Photo)

Retailer of gadgets, especially iPhones, Ingram Micro on Monday said it will offer the new iPhone SE, featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

iPhone SE offers better battery life, water and dust resistance, and the best single- camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode. iPhone SE will be available in 4,200+ retail locations across India, the company said in a statement.

“We have tied up with HDFC Bank and will be offering iPhone SE at Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs 3,600 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards,” the company said.

