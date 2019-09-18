Instagram Music for stories to counter TikTok craze

Tech giant Facebook-owned Instagram has recently added a couple of new features to attract and impress the generation Z that are highly influenced by the idea of lipsyncing. Instagrammers and Facebook users can now add music to their 'Stories' on both the platforms.

In its new move, the platform is providing music stickers, and other tools such as 'lyrics on instagram', 'lip sync live' and other creative tools. The Lip Sync Live on Facebook tool will allow users to perform and dub songs live on Facebook.

"Facebook today (Tuesday) announced new ways for people in India to express themselves through music on Facebook and Instagram, with music stickers on Stories and other creative tools such as Lyrics on Instagram, Lip Sync Live, and the ability to add songs to their Facebook Profiles," Facebook said in a statement.

In order to access the feature, users need to open the camera on Facebook or Instagram or simply select a photo or video from the gallery and add the music sticker. They can share photos, videos and also post 'stories', which will remain visible for a day.

Earlier this year, this feature was introduced in the United States in June 2018, but now it is available in 55 other countries.

However, the blatant similarity with the chinese social media competitor TikTok is well-noticed by the netizens across the globe.

To intervene into the highly competitive market of social media, this is not the first time Instagram has tried mimicking features from other competing social media giants. For example, Instagram stories was a rip-off of Snapchat stories that was introduced way before the former introduced it on its platform.

Instagram has over 1 billion downloads on Google play store, whereas TikTok has over 500M downloads.

