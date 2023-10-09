Insurance companies 'disregarding' guidelines issued by regulator: AHPI

Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, said, "The AHPI's efforts to rectify this situation have been met with resistance. Multiple complaints have been filed with IRDAI, but no tangible action has been taken yet. Several members from across the nation have also reported similar harassment by insurance companies, prompting us to take these concerns seriously."

"Consequently, we are now considering legal action and approaching the Competition Commission of India to draw attention to these concerning practices. One particularly distressing case that I came across involved the sudden de-empanelment of one of our member hospitals in Delhi by a well-known insurance company.

Shockingly, the insurer insisted on substantial discounts from the previously agreed-upon rates, resulting in the de-empanelment without providing a satisfactory justification," Dr Gyani stated.