Investment outlook across asset classes in 2024

Gold in dollar terms gave a return of 9 per cent in 2023 ending the year around $ 2,050 levels per troy ounce. In rupee terms the return was 13 per cent, courtesy the depreciation of the Indian currency against the dollar. Gold will continue to benefit from the continuing geopolitical crisis and volatility in markets. It should do well in 2024. Though gold should be a part of every investor’s portfolio since it has a negative correlation with other asset classes, experts advise that gold should constitute 10-15 per cent of the total portfolio at most. With the scrapping of indexation benefits from April 2023, Gold ETFs have lost sheen compared to physical gold, despite risks associated with the latter like theft, conversion charges and storage costs. Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are the best option, if the investor has a long-time horizon. The advantage with SGBs is that you get an additional 2.50 per cent interest every year during the tenure of 8 years, as well as the exemption from long-term capital gains tax, if you hold them till maturity.