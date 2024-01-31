ITC joins hands with Argentine Football Association to promote food brands

Kolkata: Diversified conglomerate ITC on Wednesday announced that it has joined hands with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to promote its snacks, pasta and noodles brands.

The collaboration between ITC and AFA will be for a one-year period under which the members of the World Cup-winning football team will endorse the Kolkata-headquartered company's food brands.

ITC Foods vice-president & head of marketing (snacks, noodles and pasta) Suresh Chand said that although the company has been a late entrant in the FMCG business, it is already number two in the instant noodles market and enjoys substantial market share in the snacks segment.

"The food segment comprising snacks, noodles and pasta is growing at a healthy rate. The company's association with AFA will help promote its food brands since the World Cup-winning team has a strong fanbase in India, particularly in Kolkata," Chand said.