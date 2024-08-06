Flow and its magic at work

You must delegate the task if you realise something is not important for you but is urgent for the system. There could be three types of delegation: upward, sideward and downward. Let’s revisit the question: What would you want? —1) getting the work done as per your expectations, or 2) getting the work done? If you think the work must be done as per your standards, then you are mistaken on prioritisation. You better do it yourself if it must meet your standards. If you are choosing to delegate, make the standards impersonal.