Stop overworking; start living

Boyes also suggests articulating your values and priorities. Is work the sole purpose of life, or do you envision a life beyond work? If yes, are you taking active steps to enact that vision? If you shelve that vision into a ‘future’ drawer and stick your nose into your work, your life goals may not be realised. You have to introspect, at every stage and turn of life, as to what you value the most. If your current life doesn’t include your top priorities, recalibrate how you allocate the finite amount of time you have on this planet.