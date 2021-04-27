JPMorgan Chase staff to return to office in July

Citing the increased preponderance of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States, JPMorgan Chase told US employees Tuesday they should expect to return to work in person in July.

In a memo to employees, JPMorgan's operating committee said all US offices will be open starting May 17 and that "we fully expect" employees to return "on a consistent rotational schedule" from early July.

More than 53 percent of adults in the United States have so far received at least one dose of vaccine, according to official data, and domestic demand has begun to taper off as many people who wished to get vaccinated have already done so.

Read more: 'UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year'

Vaccines have allowed home-bound workers to make their way back to their desks, although data show parents, especially women, struggle to continue to work with many schools still not conducting in-person classes full time.

"As the US surpasses its goal of more than 200 million Covid-19 vaccinations administered and more cities and states lift restrictions, we will open our US offices to all employees on Monday, May 17 subject to our current 50 percent occupancy cap," the memo said.

"We are welcoming more of you back next month so that you can get comfortable with being back in an office environment," the memo said, adding that, "with this timeframe in mind you should start making any needed arrangements to help with your successful return."

JPMorgan said staff overseas will continue to follow local health guidelines in each country.

In the wake of the pandemic, some companies such as Microsoft have adopted a "hybrid" model blending office and remote work formats.