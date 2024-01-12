JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 billion for deposit insurance fund

JPMorgan and several major banks are taking a hit to their quarterly profits as they are required to pay a bulk of the $16 billion to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit insurance fund (DIF), which was drained after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed last year. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)