Karan Adani elevated as managing director of APSEZ

Beginning his career with the Adani Group in 2009 at Mundra Port, he took over as CEO in 2016, after which the APSEZ portfolio rapidly expanded with the addition of four ports and terminals in India, one in Sri Lanka and one in Israel, it added.

Following a series of strategic expansions and partnerships, the statement said, APSEZ has become India's fastest growing and largest private sector port developer and operator, with a spread of 14 ports along India's coastline and two ports outside.

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 7 ports and terminals on the east coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 26 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel.

The company in a BSE filing further said that its board of directors at its meeting held on January 3, 2024 approved raising of funds by way of public issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore through one or more tranches in accordance with applicable laws.