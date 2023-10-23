Logistics sector investing $1 bn to prep for festive e-commerce bonanza

Indian e-commerce platforms are collectively expected to clock sales worth Rs 90,000 crore this festive season, an 18 per cent-20 per cent growth over the previous season, according to a recent report by Bengaluru-based Redseer Strategy Consultants. The sales are expected to be driven by some 140 million shoppers who are likely to make online purchases at least once during the festive season. Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader – Deloitte India predicted order volumes for this festive season to go up by anywhere from 5 to 8 times on the back of increased penetration of e-commerce, rising disposable incomes and festival discounts.