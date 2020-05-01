LPG cylinder becomes cheaper by over Rs 160

LPG cylinder becomes cheaper by over Rs 160

DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2020, 11:48 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 12:02 ist
A woman carries a LPG cylinder on her back as another woman walks past her, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

The price of LPG cylinders was cut by Rs 162.50 a unit in Delhi, on Friday. Oil marketing companies have enforced similar rate cuts in other parts of the country. In Delhi, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder has been reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 with effect from today.

In Mumbai, the LPG cylinder will cost Rs 579, as compared to Rs 714.50 earlier. Similarly, in Kolkata, cooking gas fuel rate has been cut by Rs 190 to Rs 584.50. In Chennai, LPG cylinders will be sold at Rs 569.50.

This is the third consecutive time when LPG cylinder rates are cut. Usually, the rates are revised on the first day of every month. The LPG cylinder prices had been on an increasing mode from August last year before prices were cut in the last two months amid a slump in the global energy market.

 

